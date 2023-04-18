Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,919. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

