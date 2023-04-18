Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 266,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,343. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

