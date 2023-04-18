Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises about 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 545,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,281. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

