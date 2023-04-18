FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.6 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.74.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
