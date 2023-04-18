FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.6 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

