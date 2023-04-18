Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.99

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.9876 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Ferrari has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ferrari has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.60. The stock had a trading volume of 309,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.99. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.96.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.