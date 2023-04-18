Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after buying an additional 707,774 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,395,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after buying an additional 383,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($141.07) to £128 ($158.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

