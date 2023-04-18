Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 317 ($3.92). Approximately 22,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 9,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($3.85).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £201.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.47 and a beta of 0.20.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

(Get Rating)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.