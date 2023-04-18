Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVS opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.