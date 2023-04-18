Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

