Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.