Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.48. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.