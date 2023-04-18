Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

