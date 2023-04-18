Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

