Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

