Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Celanese by 995.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celanese Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

