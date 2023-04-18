Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 8,049 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,451 shares of company stock worth $1,103,694. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

