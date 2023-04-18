Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $13.47 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.48.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $473.48. The stock had a trading volume of 240,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $522.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

