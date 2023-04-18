Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 214,974 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 1,182,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,594,842. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

