Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982,646. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

