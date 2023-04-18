Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $42.03 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.04. 17,495,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,216,031. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $583.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

