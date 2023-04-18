Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,687 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. 3,278,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,603,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.