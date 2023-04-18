Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,216,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

