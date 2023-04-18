Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,216,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

