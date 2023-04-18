Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$54.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.11.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

