Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.39

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 5680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
Evotec Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evotec (EVTCY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.