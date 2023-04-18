Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,133,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 4,197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.05.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

