Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

