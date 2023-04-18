Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 9.6 %

CLWT opened at $1.13 on Friday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

