Ethereum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Ethereum has a market cap of $249.69 billion and approximately $9.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,091.77 or 0.06891860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00041292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 119,368,246 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

