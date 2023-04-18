Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 128.5% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.65) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Essentra Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLRAF remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Essentra has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

