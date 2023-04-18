Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

WTRG opened at $43.58 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $37,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after buying an additional 596,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.