Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 809,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna from $13.00 to $13.80 in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ZGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 300,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

