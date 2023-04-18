Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
