Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

