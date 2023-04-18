Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 17th (ABUS, AROC, AVA, BMI, CCEP, CVU, DXPE, GKOS, KW, LOB)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 17th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

