Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 17th (ABUS, AROC, AVA, BMI, CCEP, CVU, DXPE, GKOS, KW, LOB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 17th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

