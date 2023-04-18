Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (AREB, ATEC, ATRC, AVDL, BCAB, BWAGF, DHGAF, IPSC, RXDX, SUUIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 17th:

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Domain Holdings Australia (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

