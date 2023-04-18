Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (AREB, ATEC, ATRC, AVDL, BCAB, BWAGF, DHGAF, IPSC, RXDX, SUUIF)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 17th:

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Domain Holdings Australia (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

