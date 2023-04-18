Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 18th (AAV, ABX, ACDC, AEM, AEP, AGI, AIG, AJG, ALGN, ALL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 18th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)

had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$76.00 to C$95.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $100.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.25 to C$21.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $70.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $232.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $390.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $138.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $81.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $215.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $315.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $344.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.25 to C$27.25.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $9.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.50.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $244.00 to $260.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$74.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.15 to C$3.85.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.25.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $83.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $117.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $149.00.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$100.00 to C$110.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $390.00 to $400.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $75.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $57.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $59.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $363.00 to $311.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$25.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its target price increased by DNB Markets from $20.50 to $23.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $157.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$4.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$93.00 to C$98.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $37.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$88.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $200.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $191.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $162.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $160.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $41.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $45.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $445.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $14.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $5.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $91.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $57.00 to $40.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$10.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $310.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $57.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $192.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $49.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $44.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $325.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $141.00 to $145.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $141.00 to $138.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by CL King from $123.00 to $126.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $70.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $72.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $331.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $27.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $34.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $247.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$14.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.25.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $180.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$6.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $85.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $41.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $124.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $145.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$40.00.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $65.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $8.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $308.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $75.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $58.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $160.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.25.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.50 to C$25.00.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.54 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $90.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $100.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $50.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$173.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$171.00 to C$173.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $250.00.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $182.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $222.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $450.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$26.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $13.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.50 to $11.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$11.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $35.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$72.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $256.00.

