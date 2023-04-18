Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total transaction of C$26,862.40. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$44,647.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,626 shares of company stock valued at $107,500.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

