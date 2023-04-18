EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 189,586 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 4.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.92. 643,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.