Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $108.28. 173,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

