Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,429,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 5,263,292 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $13.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

