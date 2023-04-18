Energi Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $179,234.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,245,988 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

