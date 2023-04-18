Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.83

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1128237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 530,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 364,982 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

