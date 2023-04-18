Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.83

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1128237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
