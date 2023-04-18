Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Trading Down 5.6%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 327,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,593,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $545.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

