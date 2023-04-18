ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $48.01 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $2,927.74 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,289.52 or 0.99976996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.18269533 USD and is up 13.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,059.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

