Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $30.74 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $30.74 million and approximately $169,847.10 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00004987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

