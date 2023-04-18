Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $21.52 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

