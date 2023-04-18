Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.