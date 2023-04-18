Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.48.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
