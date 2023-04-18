eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,960. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

