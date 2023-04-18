Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXG opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 584.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 331,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 283,452 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,533 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

