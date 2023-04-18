Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $163.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

