EAC Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $4,971.53 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00333600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

